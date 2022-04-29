Fr. Ron Serrao, pastor of the Northern Lakes Catholic Communities, presents recent confirmands Katherine Campbell, second from right, and Chris McCanles, right, with sponsor Katie Rheinschmidt, left. The cluster represents parishes of St. Albert in Land O’ Lakes, St. Kunegunda in Sugar Camp, St. Mary in Phelps, St. Peter the Fisherman in Eagle River, and St. Theresa in Three Lakes. These candidates completed training through the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults program. Six parishioners are in the RCIA process. (Submitted photo)