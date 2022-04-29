Seminarians Daniel Tracy, Isaiah Schick and Julian Druffner are pictured after assisting at the annual Chrism Mass. The three men will be ordained transitional deacons for the Diocese of Superior on May 29 at the Cathedral. (Submitted photo; CalledNorth.org)

On Sunday, May 29, Bishop James P. Powers will ordain Julian Druffner, Isaiah Schick and Dan Tracy to the transitional diaconate at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Superior. The Ordination Mass will be at 4 p.m. and is open to the public. The Mass, which falls on Ascension Sunday, fulfills the Sunday obligation for the faithful. Please pray for these men as they conclude their semester of formation and prepare for ordination.

The last time that three men were ordained as transitional deacons for the Diocese of Superior was in 2008.