A large, black, wooden cross was carried in procession by Fr. Joseph Raj Alluri, Dcn. Stan Marczak and several servers during the Good Friday service at St. Dominic Church in Frederic. A reflection on the seven deadly sins was read as Fr. Joseph pounded seven nails, one at a time, into the cross. The echo of that sound in the church helped to bring the crucifixion of our Lord to reality for those attending the service, making for a meaningful and emotional experience. The congregation then processed up to venerate the cross, which was draped with a red cloth and displayed following the veneration. (Submitted photo Kim Fredericks)