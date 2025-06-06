The Northwoods Catholic Churches cluster, consisting of St. Rita in Presque Isle, St. Anne in Boulder Junction and St. Mary in Sayner, recently sponsored a Bible study on the Eucharist and discovering the Mass in the Bible. The study was held in the recently completed St. Anne gathering space. Seventeen cluster members participated in 10 weekly video sessions, led by Dr. Brant Pitre, professor of Sacred Scripture at Notre Dame seminary in New Orleans. The first five sessions focused on the Old Testament while the last five focused on the New Testament. (Submitted photo)