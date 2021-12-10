Bishop James P. Powers is pictured with, from left, Fr. Rich Rhinehart and Fr. Ron Serrao along with 10 young adults on whom Bishop James P. Powers had just conferred the sacrament of Confirmation at St. Kunegunda Parish in Sugar Camp on Oct. 31. (Submitted photo)

On Oct. 31, 10 students received the sacrament of Confirmation at St. Kunegunda Parish in Sugar Camp. The parish welcomed Bishop James P. Powers for the Mass and the blessing of the newly constructed welcome space attached to the church.

The campaign, “Building on our Legacy,” emphasized the generations of faith celebrated and passed on in the tight-knit Catholic community. Holding the two celebrations on the same day highlighted the parish’s focus on their spiritual and physical legacy.

On Nov. 7, St. Kunegunda Parish hosted an open house. They recognized DeLeers Construction for their partnership on the building project and shared their gratitude for all who had a part in making the new space a reality.