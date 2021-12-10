Sisters from the Missionaries of the Word play in the snow with teens attending the fall High School Discipleship Weekend at CrossWoods Camp in Mason, Nov. 12-14. (Submitted photo)

More than 50 teenagers and adults took part in the first of two discipleship weekends organized by the Office of Evangelization and Missionary Discipleship for high school students.

Held Nov. 12-14 at CrossWoods Camp in Mason, the weekend was led by the diocese’s Chris Hurtubise and Fr. Adam Laski with the help of four Missionaries of the Word sisters from Baileys Harbor in the Green Bay Diocese.

The weekend included talks, Mass, adoration, reconciliation and a five-hour hike on Saturday.

There was, according to Hurtubise, “Tons of time for encountering Jesus and one another.”

“The weekend was saturated with prayer, joy and peace,” he added.

“I think we all left the weekend inspired, equipped and thirsty for lives of ever-richer discipleship with the Lord.”

The second High School Discipleship weekend will be held March 18-20 at Crescent Lake Bible Camp in Rhinelander. More information can be found at catholicdos.org under the Youth tab.