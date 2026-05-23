Members of the Bishop’s Legacy Circle gathered for their annual Mass and Dinner Wednesday, May 13. The circle includes major donors who support diocesan initiatives. (Submitted photos)

Steve Tarnowski

Director of Development, Diocese of Superior

What a beautiful and inspiring evening we had at the 2026 Bishop’s Legacy Circle Mass and Dinner in Cameron and Rice Lake on Wednesday, May 13.

As the Diocese of Superior celebrates the eighth year of the Bishop’s Legacy Circle and Bishop James P. Powers marks 10 years as shepherd, the evening was filled with gratitude, faith and hope for the future of the church in northern Wisconsin.

Seventy-two guests were inspired by a moving presentation from Meredith Oman and Danielle Hendricks, highlighting the impact of their faith, generosity and discipleship in our diocese. Vocations Director Fr. David Neuschwander also introduced several seminarians currently discerning the priesthood, a powerful reminder of the hope and renewal taking place within the church. Fr. Neuschwander stated he believes it is the youngest group of seminarians the Diocese of Superior has had.

Bishop Powers reflected on the many ministries made possible through the generosity of Legacy Circle members, including support for vocations, Catholic schools initiatives, evangelization, retreats, international priests and the diocese’s Maintenance to Mission pastoral initiative.

“We are grateful to all the members who continue to support the Bishop’s Legacy Circle and partner in Christ’s mission each year,” said Steve Tarnowski, Director of Development. “Their generosity is helping lead people to holiness and strengthening the future of the church for generations to come.”

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your unwavering support and partnership,” Bishop Powers said.