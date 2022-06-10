Ground was broken May 9 at St. Anne Church in Boulder Junction for its first renovation since 1959. “Gather Us In” is a project that provides a safe, level entry with portico. Also planned is a gathering space, plus dedicated parking and an interior update. Nasi Construction of Hurley is the contractor. Participating were parishioners and friends of the church (back row, left to right) Joe Stiloski, Greg Van Grinsven, Tom Wierzba, Jeff Lucas; and (front row) Mary Van Grinsven, Therese Safford, Krista Maurer, Barbara Plouff, Tony Schwanda, John Ader, Fr. Joseph Pasala and Dennis Reuss. The project cost is $2.8 million, of which $2.6 million has been raised thus far. (Submitted photo)