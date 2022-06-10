Carl Oman

Special to the Catholic Herald

Editor’s note: Carl Oman is a seminarian for the Diocese of Superior. He will serve as a Totus Tuus intern for the summer of 2022.

I just finished my first year of seminary at Saint Francis de Sales Seminary in Milwaukee for our beloved Diocese of Superior. I first experienced the sense of a call to the priesthood as an eighth-grader at Extreme Faith Camp when on a walk with some young priests from the diocese. Beyond that, many of the seeds that eventually rooted me to my Catholic faith were planted at camp with no small part played by the Totus Tuus missionaries at the time. With that, I am excited to serve the same ministries that had such a massive impact on my life over eight years ago.

I grew up with my parents and two siblings in Amery near Lake Wapogasset. In the summers, I worked in landscaping for my dad, who started the business to get himself through college. My parents were also both teachers in Amery until recently, when they switched to helping people with health. Their example of loving and serving people gave me a lot to look up to over the years. I just finished my Mechanical Engineering degree last spring at the University of Minnesota Duluth. My time there was marked by a lot of growth because of the Newman Center and community there.

I hope you all have a blessed summer, and I’m sure I will run into many of you! Know of my prayers for you.