Writer’s Note: This is the third of four responses from the diocese’s newly ordained permanent deacons. Dcn Bob King serves Holy Family, Woodruff.

Q. What instruments and/or circumstances did God use to call you to the diaconate?

Dcn. Bob King: The Lord blessed me with a 45-year career in the hospitality business as preparation for calling me to the diaconate. It seems he wanted me to hone my charisms for service and administration before deeming me an acceptable candidate for ordination.

During all those years of my professional career, God hid his greater plans for me from me. I wasn’t exposed to the diaconate until the end of my working career. After that 45-year “prerequisite” (those who call me a slow learner would be correct), the Lord then made everything fall perfectly into place. The pastor and members of our former parish (Holy Mother of Consolation in the Diocese of Madison) encouraged me to consider the diaconate. My wife and I moved permanently to Minocqua in 2018 and became active in various ministries at Holy Family. I began receiving wonderful and very helpful spiritual direction. When the parish administrator role became available, I was fortunate enough to be appointed and serve in that role for more than three years. This last step provided me with invaluable experience and insight into the business and dynamics of running a parish.

Throughout my years of diaconate discernment and formation, the support of and sacrifices made by my wife and children has been inspiring and humbling. This was perhaps the clearest sign that God wanted me on this path. It has been clear to me that the Lord put all these stepping stones in front of me in order to lead me into a greater role of serving his church as a deacon.

Q. What has been the most unexpected blessing or benefit from your formation?

A. Besides the support and sacrificial blessings of my family, from my ongoing formation I have learned to trust in the slow work of God. When we truly do surrender to him, he really does take care of all! I’ve also benefitted by how enriched my life has become through devotion to prayer time.

It has also become clear to me that no matter how our culture may change, God’s truth does not change. The teachings of our church, under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, are not conditioned upon whatever may be in vogue in our secular world. Though this often pits our faith against the world, hope is gained when staying true and steadfast to God’s word and sharing the Good News. Thus, I am inspired by the evangelization efforts underway through the bishops’ call to move from Maintenance to Mission!

Regarding specifically unexpected blessings, I would be remiss if I failed to mention the quality of formation provided by the formators and staff of the Diocese of La Crosse, the wonderful prayerful and financial support of our parishioners at Holy Family, and the good fortune I’ve had to be partnered in formation for the past six years with fellow deacons Jason, Tim, and Mike.

Q. What class or area of study has been the most enriching? The most challenging?

A. For the last three years of study, we focused on Pastoral Field Education, which was both the most enriching and challenging area for me. Enriching because it is where the rubber meets the road for deacons serving in their ministry of charity. Visiting those who are homebound, in hospital, hospice, nursing homes or jail has been rewarding and gratifying. To be able to bring our Lord by way of Eucharist to those who are vulnerable is a privilege and joy. Yet it is also challenging in the sense that so much more time is needed for this ministry. God has his reasons for calling us all to the corporal and spiritual works of mercy!

Q. How has your preparation for the diaconate, including its demands of time and attention, been a growth experience for your family?

A. The change required adjustments for my wife and me, and we didn’t always handle it perfectly. The increases of time away for formation weekends, retreats, homework, serving in various ministries, and private prayer can take a toll on one’s marriage if not understood and supported ahead of time. Deacons, and even those who are in formation, are magnets for those in need. God presents those in need to you; therefore, you are not always in control. It’s his time.

I was blessed to “marry up,” and while there have been definite conflicts of time, my wife, Kim, has been overall supportive and understanding. I would not have made it through to ordination without her support. We have grown as a couple during the six years of formation. I feel we were ordained into the diaconate together.