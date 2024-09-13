The Diocese of Superior’s new Catholic school teachers gathered Aug. 15 at St. Joseph, Rice Lake, for orientation day. Fr. Isaiah Schick, parochial vicar for the clustered parishes in Birchwood, Haugen, Rice Lake and Dobie, spoke about evangelization, the Mass and the importance of the Eucharist. “The rest of the day, I shared with them what it means to teach in a Catholic school – focusing on the nine marks of a Catholic school and the strength of our Catholic identity. We also talked about the classroom environment – décor and demeanor – as well as curriculum,” said Superintendent Peggy Schoenfuss. Thirty teachers attended. (submitted photo)