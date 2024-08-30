Trainees learned how to teach Catechesis of the Good Shepherd to older children at the Level II session in Rice Lake. A Level III training is scheduled for next August. (Submitted photo)

The Diocese of Superior hosted its first Level II training of Catechesis of the Good Shepherd Aug. 5-10 at St. Joseph in Rice Lake.

This summer’s training was six days long. The three-session series, which teaches Montessori-style catechesis, will be completed with another six days of training next August.

In recent years, the diocese has hosted several Level I trainings, which certifies catechists to teach 3- to 6-year-olds. Level II is for teaching ages 6 to 9.

Trainer Carolyn Kohlhaas worked with 27 attendees, including nine from the diocese. Participating clusters included Ashland, Balsam Lake, Hayward, New Richmond and Rice Lake. The remaining trainees came from other dioceses across seven states: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Texas.

The diocese will sponsor the second part of this training next summer, as well as a new round of Level I. Contact the Office of Evangelization and Missionary Discipleship for more information, *protected email* .

Chris Hurtubise, director of the Office of Evangelization & Missionary Discipleship, commented:

“Catechesis of the Good Shepherd is a vital component of our diocese’s shift to move from Maintenance to Mission. As Bishop Powers has tirelessly preached, everything we do needs to be re-ordered toward the mission of evangelization and discipleship. When we talk about this shift in religious education, Pope St. John Paul II put it best: ‘the definitive aim of catechesis is to put people not only in touch but in communion, in intimacy, with Jesus Christ.’

“In my experience – including with my own children – when it comes to children, CGS does that in such a beautiful and fruitful way,” he continued. “We don’t want simply to teach children about God, we want to facilitate them diving into a lifelong relationship with God, marked by true faith, true hope and true love. This is why CGS describes its catechists as ‘matchmakers’, bringing young souls to the God who loves them and seeks to be united with them. Year by year, this program continues to expand, and we are so grateful for that continued growth.”

Participants echoed Hurtubise’s enthusiasm.

“I just keep thinking about a quote from our family Eucharistic consecration – ‘Those who believe don’t leave’ – as these children develop a deep personal love for the Good Shepherd and a true understanding of the Mass, I wonder what the future of our church would look like for not only the children but the families who have received this gift of CGS,” said Jill Muro, a CGS catechist in Balsam Lake.

“One of my biggest takeaways from CGS training is the importance of knowing and understanding the person to whom you’re ministering. CGS uses the Montessori method to truly look at the developmental needs of the child and how the child lives their faith. Also, we are trained to minister specifically to each child by ‘listening’ to the child’s responses (both the child’s words and actions) to the Scriptures proclaimed to authentically guide the child to their own relationship with God. CGS has reminded me that the Catholic Church is for everyone, speaking deep truths to our identity as children of God and our need to be in relationship with him,” added Kate Butler, a CGS catechist in New Richmond.

“The Catechesis of the Good Shepherd is the best way I’ve seen to teach children how to pray,” said Laurel Eyer, Director of Religious Education in the Hayward cluster. “By instilling the desire to listen to God and the ability to contemplate his word from age three, CGS is able to give our children a great gift: open hearts that listen for the voice of the Good Shepherd and follow him with trust and love.”

“I don’t think there’s a way to fully explain the beauty of CGS, but I truly believe it could change the world, one child at a time,” Jessica Romportl, a CGS catechist in Rice Lake, commented. “Going through training, preparing materials, learning presentations and attempting to memorize them in order to share this beauty well, planning presentations to give to each child each week each year, making sure the atrium space is always ready for each session – there is definitely much sacrifice involved in CGS. But it is well worth it for the sake of the children growing in love with the Good Shepherd and his church, and also for myself to more fully fall in love with the Good Shepherd and continue learning and growing in this work he has called me to.”