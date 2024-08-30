Jenny Snarski

Catholic Herald Staff

*protected email*

Writers note: Each of the four newly ordained permanent deacons was asked the same questions about their vocational journey. This is the first of two articles sharing their responses.

What instruments and/or circumstances did God use to call you to the diaconate?

Dcn. Jason Martin: The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, and my wife and her family. It was through their faith the veil was lifted for me at Mass, and I began to feel the call to the permanent diaconate. That was followed by encouragement from parishioners, family and my pastor. They noticed something in me and brought it to my attention, which I prayed on continually and never doubted. God chose me for a reason, and I listened.

Dcn. Tim Thom: My call came via the power of suggestion. Several individuals, both religious and lay persons, asked me to consider discerning the permanent diaconate as a vocation. I also attended an ordination, where I witnessed the fraternal brotherhood of deacons and thought that would be a good group of men to belong to.

What has been the most unexpected blessing or benefit from your formation?

Dcn. Martin: I began to understand myself in ways I never expected. God, of course, knows me better than anyone, and he slowly showed me why he chose me for the diaconate. He gave me an understanding of who I am and showed me my purpose in this life. My marriage, and my vocation as a deacon in the Holy Roman Catholic Church. All of which allows me to serve and help others in the way God created me to do.

Dcn. Thom: I remembered how much I like to learn about my faith and then share what I have learned with others. I also found out that I really enjoy bringing the Eucharist to the sick and homebound.

What class or area of study has been the most enriching? The most challenging?

Dcn. Martin: I thoroughly enjoyed all the areas of study, but probably what stood out most to me were all the courses on the Catechism of the Catholic Church, Sacramental Theology and Christian Anthropology. There was not one course I did not like or struggled with.

Dcn. Tim Thom: I really enjoyed learning about salvation history and Vatican II. I also love preparing homilies. Preparing a homily helps me to learn my faith. Preparing a homily is similar to developing a lesson plan for teaching the Sacrament of Confirmation, which I also enjoy. Philosophy and Canon Law were challenging subjects for me.

How has your preparation for the diaconate, including its demands of time and attention, been a growth experience for your family?

Dcn. Martin: It has allowed myself and my wife to dive deeper into our faith, as it has become the focal point of our lives in everything we do. We have been able to grow our relationship with Christ and his holy church in ways that have been enlightening and fruitful. We also grew closer in our marriage, and it has led me to a deeper understanding of myself as a child of God, a man, husband, father and a friend.

Dcn. Tim Thom: My wife and I have been able to share our faith more frequently through this process. Bonnie was able to attend several of the formation sessions over the course of five years. My oldest two sons were in college prior to (my) beginning formation. My youngest son and daughter were active teenagers when formation began. Fortunately, I did not miss many youth activities while in formation. I think my journey to the diaconate has shown my children how important it is to have faith and to believe in something beyond yourself.