Eighth-grade students at St. Joseph taste mock apple pie, a common dessert served during the Great Depression, when apples were scarce and expensive. The recipe tastes like apple pie but does not include apples. (Submitted photo)

Emily Hagen

At St. Joseph School, Rice Lake, the middle school social studies program is about far more than dates, maps and historical events. It is about forming students who understand the world, respect the dignity of others and see history through the lens of faith. Under the guidance of Sarah Plahn, students in grades five through eight embark on a journey that is both academically rich and deeply rooted in Catholic values.

At the heart of the classroom is the integration of Catholic Social Teaching, something Plahn was first introduced to through the mentorship and friendship of Sr. Claudine Balio. These teachings provide a moral framework that helps students interpret history not just as a sequence of events, but as the story of humanity created and loved by God. Students learn that each person is sacred, made in God’s image and equal in dignity. They come to understand that humans are social beings, called to participate in family and community, and that all people have both rights and responsibilities; the right to life and its basic necessities, and the responsibility to respect others and work for the common good.

Through this lens, students also explore the call to care first for the poor and vulnerable, to recognize that work has dignity and that workers have rights and to see themselves as partners with God in creation. They are reminded that solidarity is not just an idea, but a calling. Care for creation is also emphasized, helping students understand that we live in deep interdependence with all that God has made.

“Without these values,” Plahn shares, “it’s hard to fully understand the events of history.” By evaluating history through this foundation, students are invited to think critically, act justly and grow in compassion.

Each year, students build a comprehensive understanding of history through a thoughtfully structured curriculum. From fifth through eighth grade, they progress chronologically, beginning with prehistoric times and culminating in the modern era. By the time students reach eighth grade, they have explored major events such as the Revolutionary War, Civil War, World Wars I and II, the Civil Rights Movement and the Vietnam War, reaching as far as the 1970s. This full historical scope ensures students don’t have gaps in their understanding and allows them to connect more deeply with recent, relatable events.

In the spring, the focus shifts to world geography, where students truly take a “tour around the world.” This year, seventh- and eighth-graders are studying Africa, while other grade levels rotate through continents including Europe, Asia and the Americas. A key goal of Plahn’s program is geographic literacy – students learn not only countries and capitals, but also physical features like mountains, deserts and waterways. Through projects such as detailed country reports and map creation, students develop a strong understanding of the world around them.

What truly makes this learning come alive are the experiences Plahn brings into the classroom. Students don’t just study cultures – they encounter them. From tasting chicken tagine while learning about North Africa to sampling marmite and vegemite connected to lessons on Australia and Great Britain, to exploring Great Depression-era cooking through “mock apple pie” made from Ritz crackers, these moments spark curiosity and deepen understanding.

Faith is woven throughout these experiences. Inspired by a homily from Fr. Isaiah Schick, Plahn incorporates the study of patron saints into country reports, helping students recognize the spiritual identity and heritage of nations around the world and the universality of the Catholic faith.

For Plahn, this work is deeply personal. She reflects with gratitude on the relationships she has built at St. Joseph School, especially the profound influence of Sr. Claudine. Through friendship, mentorship and shared faith, these relationships have strengthened her own journey.

“It’s all about the people we meet and the friendships we make as we journey toward heaven,” she shares. “St. Joseph School has been an incredible gift.”

Emily Hagen is the director of marketing and advancement at St. Joseph, Rice Lake.