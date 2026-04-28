Francesca Pollio Fenton

EWTN

The official schedule of events for the beatification of Archbishop Fulton Sheen has been announced by the Diocese of Peoria, Illinois.

“I am filled with deep gratitude and great joy as we announce the schedule of events surrounding the long-awaited Mass of beatification of Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen,” Bishop Louis Tylka of the Diocese of Peoria said in a press release. “This is a momentous occasion not only for our diocese but for the Church in the United States and throughout the world.”

Events kick off on Sept. 20 with an anniversary Mass of Sheen’s ordination at the Cathedral of St. Mary in Peoria.

From Sept. 23–24, events will be taking place in St. Louis. Vespers at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis will take place on Sept. 23 followed by the beatification Mass at The Dome at America’s Center on Sept. 24. Before the beatification Mass, the faithful will be able to take part in adoration and confession. After the Mass, a relic of Sheen will be available for veneration.

The website for the Archbishop Fulton Sheen Foundation states that the choice for holding the beatification in St. Louis “was driven by the desire to include the largest number of people possible.”

While the largest venue in Peoria would only hold 15,000 people, The Dome at America’s Center — which hosted a papal visit from Pope John Paul II in 1999 — has a capacity of 100,000. St. Louis is also within a reasonable driving distance from Peoria, taking roughly two and a half hours.

Events will then head back to Peoria with Masses of thanksgiving, parish talks, and an award gala taking place on Sept. 25. The celebration concludes with a Byzantine-rite Mass of thanksgiving at the Cathedral of St. Mary on Sept. 26.

The faithful are also encouraged to take part in a nine-day novena beginning on Sept. 15.

Tylka explained that all of the events have been “thoughtfully planned as part of a pilgrimage to help us enter more deeply into the spiritual richness of this occasion and to encounter the Lord in a meaningful way.”

He added: “The beatification Mass itself will be the central moment of this sacred time, but it is surrounded by opportunities for formation, fellowship, and prayer that we hope will touch hearts and inspire renewed faith. The events that follow the beatification Mass in Peoria, including Masses of Thanksgiving and presentations, will allow us to continue reflecting on the gift of Archbishop Sheen and how his witness calls us forward as missionary disciples.”

“I am truly grateful for the many individuals and teams who have worked tirelessly to prepare for this moment, and I look forward with great anticipation to welcoming pilgrims from near and far,” Tylka said. “My hope is that through this beatification, many will come to know more deeply the love of Jesus Christ, be renewed in their faith, and be inspired to live as joyful witnesses of the Gospel in their own lives.”