Young adults play a balloon game at a St. Croix Valley Young Adult Group event in early 2026. The new ministry, formed by a pair of sisters, is hosting monthly events in the area. (Submitted photo)

Sophie Kolars

Special to the Catholic Herald

A new Catholic social organization, the St. Croix Valley Young Adult Group, hosted their kickoff event on Jan. 18 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Somerset.

The event consisted of minute-to-win-it games, snacks and time for young adults to socialize. Group founders Marissa and Sophie German said it was a very successful evening that drew adults from Somerset, Hudson, Stillwater, River Falls and more.

The sisters decided to form a group for adults ages 18-29 because they realized there was a need to support this age group during a transitory period of adulthood.

“We realized that the very few young adult groups in the area were smaller and more focused within singular parishes. We think that during this transitional time, there is great desire for support and chances to meet new people. Most people … this age are trying to navigate the gradual change into adulthood that doesn’t instantly happen when one turns 18,” explained the sisters.

The St. C.V.C group is set up in a way that every month or so the group hosts their events at different parishes in the area. The latest event was a Card Palooza on Feb. 15 at Immaculate Conception Parish in New Richmond.

Marissa and Sophia are intentional about bringing the group to different churches; they believe it will draw the community together and invite greater parish involvement.

“Hosting at different locations allows multiple parishes to have the gift/opportunity of being involved,” they said. “This can be a great witness to parishioners. It also emphasizes our goal of this group being an interparish community.”

The sisters expressed their desire to connect young adults from neighboring communities: “We hope to be a place where young adults can make fruitful connections and meet new friends from other parishes.”

In recent years, the Catholic Church has seen a surge of youth represented as a strong force within the Catholic Church. Two recently canonized saints, St. Carlo Acutis and St. Pier Giorgio Frassati, have been key role models and inspirations for young adults, as is Pope Leo XIV, who canonized both of these saints on Sept. 7, 2025.

At the National Youth Conference in Indianapolis on Nov. 21, 2025, Pope Leo XIV spoke to youths and told them right now, the church needs their insights and faith.

“Your voices, your ideas, your faith matter right now, and the church needs you,” the pope said.

The St. C.V.C Young Adult Group hopes to truly live out that call.

The sisters ask the faithful to pray for the group as they continue to gather and grow. To keep up with future events, follow @Saint.C.V.C, the group’s Instagram page.