Andrew Kreye

Special to the Catholic Herald

At -40 degrees, the crunch of snow underfoot sounded like shotgun blasts in the still morning on at Trinity Woods Catholic Retreat Center in Trego. The only other sound was the whining of too-cold engines as those who had arrived early for the Jan. 24-25 Men’s Retreat attempted to make their way to the main lodge for registration.

Dr. Jonathan Reyes would say during his first talk later that morning, “We are at our best when we know we are running after something.” It became clear while greeting the retreatants that they were already running, not just out of the cold and into the warmth of the lodge, but toward the brotherhood and spiritual nourishment made possible by the retreat. What else would bring them out to the woods on that frigid day?

This year’s theme for the annual Men’s Retreat was “Men After Christ’s Heart: The Call to Grow in Holiness and Virtue.” The retreat was led by Reyes, who made it clear that the theme was an invitation to actively pursue Christ, to run after him and not to passively or begrudgingly follow. Reyes is an accomplished speaker with an impressive resume, yet the intention of his talks was not to wow, but to foster prayer by leading the men toward a deeper conversation with Christ.

Echoing the words of St. John Henry Newman – the most recent Doctor of the Church – Reyes reminded those present, “God made you for a definite purpose … and you will find joy in doing it.” Through a series of four talks interspersed with time for prayer, the sacraments, meals, and brotherhood, the retreatants were encouraged to consider the mission that has been entrusted to them by God, what it might look like to pursue that mission as disciples of Jesus, and how to structure their lives to support that vision for both self and family.

“How good and how pleasant it is, when brothers dwell together as one!” proclaims Psalm 133, and the annual retreats continue to show the truth of that verse as they grow each year. The retreats provide a rare opportunity to gather from across the diocese to pray together, share meals, see old friends and make new ones. They are a response to Jesus’ invitation to come away to a deserted place and rest (Mk 6:31), and they create space in men’s lives to hear his voice in a new way.

Andrew Kreye works for the Diocese of Superior.