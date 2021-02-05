Emily Hagen

Director of Marketing and

Advancement, St. Joseph Catholic School, Rice Lake

Editor’s note: In the last issue, we invited readers to submit the names of people who have gone above and beyond to help others during the pandemic. Here, Emily Hagen offers a tribute to Julie Mazourek.

When I first arrived at St. Joseph Catholic School this fall, I was a new parent and also a new employee. I am the newly appointed Director of Marketing and Advancement for the school, and my third-grade daughter and 3-year-old son attend the school. It was strange and challenging to be in a new work environment, and be a new school family amidst a global pandemic, but God made it clear it was the plan for our family. Luckily, there was one person that made the transition so much easier for myself and my family. Julie Mazourek, the school’s administrative assistant, is the glue that holds this beautiful school together each day. Not only is she the voice you’ll hear when you call the school, she is also the school nurse, the principal’s assistant, volunteer coordinator, a listening ear for our teachers when they need it, the school communication coordinator and honestly a jack-of-all-trades. She can literally do anything. Sometimes, I swear there has got to be more than one “Julie” in the office for all the work she is able to get done each day. She has been a part of this school, as a parent, and as administrative assistant for 20 years. I don’t think there is one child’s name she doesn’t know in the entire school.

When I think of Julie, it brings me to the story in Luke, chapter 10, where Jesus comes to visit Mary and Martha. I, myself, have always been a Martha; busy and very much a doer. Julie, on the other hand, is so much like Mary. She is kind and is always willing to stop what she is doing to be a listening ear for any teacher, child or parent. When she helps a child, you can be certain she is giving that child her utmost attention. Our school continues to be blessed by her presence each day.

As I reflect on Catholic Schools Week and the year that we have had in our Catholic schools, there is much to be thankful for and hopeful for in the years to come. Because of Julie, our children, parents and staff are well taken care of so they can do their best work each day. Thank you, Julie, for being a silent saint among us. You are appreciated and very well loved by the community. Thank you for all you do!