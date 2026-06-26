In honor of the Blessed Mother and to celebrate Mother’s Day during May, the Secular Servites of the Mary, Mother of Compassion Community from St. Francis de Sales in Spooner addressed the needs of ClaraVita Medical (formerly the Rice Lake Pregnancy Center) by supporting their mission to help mothers. The Servites purchased two Pack n’ Plays, both donated to the center, and used them to collect donated baby items at the Spooner parish, St. Joseph’s in Shell Lake and St. Catherine’s of Alexandria in Sarona. All donations were delivered to the ClaraVita Center in June. (Submitted photo)