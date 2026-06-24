Parishioners of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Eagle River, gathered at St. Peter’s Cemetery on May 25, Memorial Day, for a morning Mass honoring men and women who gave their lives in service to this nation. Pastor Fr. Ron Serrao led the liturgy and offered prayers for all fallen service members and the families who carry their memory forward. Parishioners reflected on Pope Francis’ message for the Memorial of Mary, Mother of the Church, celebrated each year on the Monday following Pentecost. The message emphasizes Mary’s enduring role as a spiritual mother—guiding, protecting, and interceding for the faithful and for the church throughout history. (Submitted photo)