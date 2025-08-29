St. Michael’s Church in Iron River recently completed a two-year beautification project at the St. Michael’s Cemetery. The process culminated in an outdoor Mass and dedication on Tuesday, Aug. 12, with Fr. Joji Boyapati presiding.

“In 2023, after our annual outdoor cemetery Mass, members from our committee, led by Brian Matthys, approached the Parish Council with a cemetery beautification plan,” commented Jeff Spangenburg, Parish Council president. “The proposal was to create shelter/space in the St. Michael Cemetery for prayer and reflection that could also be used to provide cover over the portable altar at our outdoor Mass. The Parish Council unanimously approved the idea and asked for a design for parishioners to review at St. Michael Church. A design was developed and donated by DSGW Architecture of Duluth, Minnesota. Parishioners were very excited about the design and donations for the project began to flow in.”

The project consisted of replacing 130 trees, working on the lawn, adding gravel to the roadways, adding a water tank for watering plants, painting the flagpole and replacing the flag. The last two years included a Cemetery Cleanup Day in May when many tombstones were cleaned and straightened.

The completion of the project included the addition of a pavilion with an etched concrete floor and flower beds to welcome visitors. Inside the pavilion is a donated marble statue of the Holy Family. Outside the pavilion are two concrete pads for the future addition of columbaria. Two granite benches have been donated in memory of loved ones and will be placed in the pavilion. A white cross will be set atop of the pavilion as a beacon for visitors.

The entire project is the result of many hours of donated time and effort by many parishioners. The cost of the beatification plan has been through dedications of memorials. The result is a lovely, spiritual setting to pray and remember the inspiration of loved ones.

The church welcomes visitors to stop by the cemetery, located just up the street from St, Michael’s Church, and spend some time in prayer and reflection.