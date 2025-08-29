Anita Draper

Catholic Herald staff

Interest in developing a strong, interactive homeschooling community in the Diocese of Superior – and supporting homeschooling parents in their calling as primary educators of their children – prompted the organization of the Diocese of Superior’s first Homeschool Conference four years ago.

Since then, the number of attendees has grown from 25 to about 40 individuals, said Loree Nauertz, associate director of Evangelization and Missionary Discipleship and a longtime homeschooling parent.

The conferences feature two talks, small-group discussion, Mass with Bishop James P. Powers, lunch and childcare. The 2025 gathering is Saturday, Sept. 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with an optional question-and-answer period from 3-4 p.m.

For the first time, this year’s keynote speakers are a married couple, Dr. Peter and Katie Murphy, who have homeschooled their six children for many years and who also have experience with a special needs child.

The Murphys live in Little Suamico, in Oconto County. Peter serves as the associate director for the Curia for the Diocese of Green Bay, and Katie homeschools their children.

Nauertz believes hearing from both parents, rather than just the mother, will offer a well-rounded perspective and highlight the key role fathers play – as leaders, educators and supporters – in the homeschooling journey.

“Homeschooling is a family lifestyle, not just an educational choice, and it takes both parents to see it thrive,” Nauertz said. “It also reinforces/models the importance of having both husband and wife involved in raising the children.”

The Murphys “will guide us in stripping away expectations of homeschooling and getting to the heart and simplicity of homeschooling,” according to the conference flyer. “Their family loves to be together, take hikes, cross country ski and pray together each day.”

Nauertz hopes the conferences are a networking opportunity for area homeschooling families, a chance for them to form friendships:

“By connecting with other homeschool families, those who are called to this have support from each other and don’t feel like they are on an island by themselves. Like everything God calls each of us to, it is by far more difficult when done on our own.

“The Lord wants us to do things together and support one another on this journey,” she continued. “By encouraging homeschool families to connect, not only with other homeschool families, but with others whose goal is heaven, makes their journey much easier and more enjoyable.”

Although Nauertz doesn’t know of any Catholic homeschooling co-ops in the diocese, she’s heard a group near New Richmond may start one.

“I do know that there are some homeschool families that are now meeting who were not meeting before we began these conferences,” she added. “I love to hear from these families!”

Cost to attend the conference is $20 for individuals and $30 for families. To register, visit catholicdos.org/homeschool-support.