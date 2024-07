The Fourth of July weekend brings the annual Hudson Booster Days Festival, and it had a decidedly Catholic twist. This summer fest is the biggest in western Wisconsin, and had two acts from St. Patrick’s Parish in Hudson. Above, the Latria of St. Patrick group (the name refers to adoration) made a return engagement on Sunday afternoon, and opening for them was the church’s worship director, Sari Althoff, playing piano. (Photo by Joe Winter)