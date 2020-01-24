College students head to Phoenix

College students, campus ministers and graduates from across the country met in Phoenix starting Dec. 30 for FOCUS SLS20, the biennial Student Leadership Summit hosted by the Fellowship of College University Students. Attending from the Diocese of Superior were (back, left to right) Fr. Matthew Quail from ASPM; Channa Kalsow, Hudson; Fr. Konrad Zaborowski, FOCUS missionary from Poland; Fr. Samuel Schneider, Rice Lake; Haley Arndt, Merrill, FOCUS missionary; Sarah Gessler, Merrill; Jay Czerniak, Medford; (front, left to right) Seth Kurzynski, Rice Lake; Andrew Smith, Amery; Emily Kling, New Richmond; Carl Oman and Allison Oman, Amery; and McKenzie Orr, Rice Lake. Not pictured is John Halberg, Hayward. (Submitted photo)
- Home
- News
- Faith
- Culture
- Events
- Blog
- Multimedia
- Advertising
- Send Us Your Story