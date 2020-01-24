Seminarians, families gather for social

On Dec. 22, seminarians of the Diocese of Superior, their families and others met for dinner.
Guests came together with Bishop James P. Powers, Vocations Office Director Fr. Thomas Thompson, and other diocesan priests who work in support of priestly vocations for a social, evening prayer and dinner.
Presentations were made during the evening by representatives of organizations that financially support seminarians.
Among these were the Knights of Columbus and their Sentiments for Seminarians program and Catholic United Financial’s Monsignor Schuler Seminarian Fund.
The evening was made possible through Catholic United Financial by a grant from the Jerry and Ozzie Thompson Four Eagles Fund.