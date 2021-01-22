Colorful customs to celebrate feasts

Fr. Bala Policetty is accompanied by Jorge, Maria and Liliana Valades after the Dec. 12 Eucharistic Celebration on the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe at St. Joseph in Barron. (Submitted photo)
The two Srs. Gabriela take a selfie with the parish church of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the background. (Submitted photo)
Sr. Martina Cabrera enjoys a taste of the “Rosca de Reyes,” king’s cake, on the feast of the Epiphany. It is a Mexican tradition to celebrate the 12th day of Christmas’s solemnity with the ringed cake. Topped with fruit the colors of the Mexican flag, a baby figurine is baked into the batter of the round treat, its shape representing a crown. It is customary that whoever finds the baby must bring tamales to the Feb. 2 feast of the Presentation of Jesus. (Submitted photo)