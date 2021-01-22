Hudson Carmelites welcome novice

At a private ritual at Morning Prayer, on Sunday, Jan. 10, the Carmelite Nuns of Hudson received Catherine Rose Bier, Janesville, as a novice in their community. Sr. Catherine, more commonly known as Katie, has lived with the sisters for the last year as a postulant, discerning if this was the life she wanted. She had previously served as an early childhood teacher at a Montessori school in Janesville.
The period of novitiate extends for two years, during which Sr. Catherine will continue to study Carmelite spirituality and history, sacred Scripture, prayer, and liturgy, as well as to prepare for professing temporary vows of poverty, chastity and obedience.
The Carmelite nuns invite women between the ages of 20-55 who are interested in contemplative religious life to contact them at for further information.