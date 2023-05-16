On Sunday, May 14, Bishop James P. Powers confirmed three candidates for the sacrament of confirmation at St. John the Apostle Church in Sheldon, amidst a festive environment of Pentecostal decorations and spirit filled music. Fr. Vijay Kumar Madani guided the candidates, on their journey to confirmation along with their teacher, Albert Dernovsek, and their director, Georgianna Whelan. Posing with Bishop Powers is Fr. Vijay Kumar, Quintin from Jump River, Alyssa and Kendall from St. John the Apostle. (submitted photo)