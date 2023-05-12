Sr. Maria Lucia, right, is pictured on the day of making her temporary profession of vows with Sr. Mary Veronica Fitch, founder of the Franciscan Congregation of Divine Mercy in the Diocese of La Crosse. The two stand in a barn at the order’s Merciful Heart of Jesus Farm near Marshfield. The profession took place at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Marathon presided by Msgr. Diermeier and Fr. Aaron Junge. Eight lay members of the community also made temporary profession of promises. (Submitted photo)