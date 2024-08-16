He is not a doctor or nurse. He has never been a firefighter or emergency medical professional. But he has saved many lives.

Gregg Miller is a Catholic deacon from Hudson who has donated 10 and a half gallons of blood, one pint at a time, since 1973.

“I was a freshman in college at UW-Madison when my two older brothers, Gary and Mark, accompanied me to my first blood donation. I found out they were influenced by our late uncle, Johnny Frank. Johnny was a member of U.S. occupying forces in Japan following World War II. Even though fighting had stopped, there was a critical need for blood. Johnny donated every chance he could; he felt it was a patriotic duty. In Johnny’s lifetime, he donated more than 22 gallons of blood. That is 180 pints, one pint at a time!”, said Dcn. Miller, who ministers at St. Patrick’s Church in Hudson.

“At the start of COVID, the blood donations all but stopped. The American Red Cross states donation levels are still at an emergency low level, he said. “Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Blood is vital for trauma victims, cancer patients and many others, and there’s a constant need for it. Doctors depend on a ready source of blood when performing surgeries and providing other treatments for their patients. What’s more, blood cannot be manufactured and can only come from volunteer donors — people like you. Each new donor helps us meet patient needs, and each patient is someone’s loved one.”

To donate, volunteers must be at least 16 years old and must have a signed permission slip; they must weigh at least 110 pounds; be in general good health; and provide identification with name, photo and birthdate.

“Summer months are very slow times for donations, yet there is an increase in need for blood at the same time,” Dcn. Miller added.

Go to Redcross.org for donation dates and locations.