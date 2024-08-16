Editor’s note: This picture, published in the July 18 edition of the Catholic Herald, is being reprinted to include the names of those pictured.

At the Superior Diocesan Council of Catholic Women’s annual convention in June, seven young women were nominated for the organization’s Golden Rose Award, which is given to high school students who exemplify CCW guiding principles of spirituality, service and leadership.

Pictured with SDCCW President Bridgette Adler, from left to right, are Natalie Ramthun, St. Patrick Church in Hudson; Kaylee Cornelius, St. Kunegunda Parish in Sugar Camp; Olivia Damm, Holy Rosary Parish in Medford; Josie Lund, Our Lady of the Lakes in Ashland; and Samantha Krueger, St. Peter the Fisherman Parish in Eagle River. Honorees not present were Lola McElhone, Our Lady of the Lakes Parish in Balsam Lake, and Leah Verkuilen, St. Albert Parish in Land O’ Lakes.