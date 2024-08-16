Permanent diaconate candidates are seated during their Mass of Ordination Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Superior. They are, from left, Tim Thom, Mike Miller, Jason Martin and Bob King. (Photo by Dan Swanson Photography)

Jenny Snarski

Catholic Herald Staff

*protected email*

Sunday, Aug. 4, was a day of great rejoicing for the Diocese of Superior. With no ordinations to the permanent diaconate in 2023, four candidates were welcomed into the clergy in 2024 at the Mass of Ordination celebrated by Bishop James P. Powers at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Superior.

History

Although the ministry of deacons in the Catholic Church dates back to the first century, as recorded in the Acts of the Apostles, it had fallen out of practice as the church moved into the second millennium. Its restoration was called for by the Council of Trent in the mid-1500s but was not restored until June 1967.

Pope Paul VI enacted it as an implementation of the Second Vatican Council. Permanent deacons are married men whose commitment, formation and ordination allows them to serve in sacramental and liturgical ministries to assist priests. The implementation re-established the threefold hierarchical ministry as formulated in the early church of deacon, priest and bishop.

Mass of Ordination

After the proclamation of the Gospel, the candidates were formally called. They were Bob King and Jason Martin, both of Holy Family Parish, Woodruff; Mike Miller, from St. Theresa of Kunegunda Parish, Three Lakes; and Tim Thom, from the Cathedral Parish, Superior.

Each stood and responded, “Present,” and their request to be ordained was publicly announced. Formally elected by the bishop and attesting to their readiness, the four men proceeded to open seats on the altar for the preaching of the homily.

Bishop Powers then began his homily by welcoming the candidates, their wives and families and offered special thanks to all who helped make the day possible, including now retired Bishop William Callahan of the Diocese of La Crosse, who implemented the joint formation and preparation programs for his diocese as well as those of Superior and Madison.

“What a blessing it is for the Diocese of Superior in so many, many ways,” he affirmed.

The bishop offered the context for the readings of the liturgy, “as we participate in that ancient tradition of calling forth individuals to serve God and his people going back from the time of Moses on.” From the Tribe of Levi through whom God’s gifts of life flowed to the first seven deacons called forth by the Apostles.

Men, “filled with spirit and wisdom” had hands laid on them, “setting them aside for the ministry of service and care for those in the community who were being neglected.”

Referring to the Gospel passage of the Last Supper – and Jesus’ call to remain in his love – highlights his own communion with the Father that from Jesus flows to his friends and through them, to us.

“Jesus reminds them,” the bishop continued, “it was not them who chose him, but he who chose them, appointing them to go forth and to bear fruit that will remain.”

“Sisters and brothers, today we gather in celebration with Bob, Jason, Mike and Tim … for some of you, your husband, perhaps your father, relative or friend, those who have heard the call of the Lord and then responded ‘yes,’ and who today are found worth to be raised to the order of permanent deacon.”

“A deacon is ordained to be the presence of Christ, the servant of the world, a living icon of Christ the servant,” Bishop Powers continued, describing the ministry and duties they were about to be ordained to and called on them, as his sons, to draw strength from the Holy Spirit.

He said they would cooperate with the ministry of himself and the priests, to preach the Gospel to believers and nonbelievers, to be constantly transformed by that Word themselves – to assist in the ongoing Eucharistic Revival, to go to the edges and peripheries and “smell like the sheep,” as Pope Francis has often repeated.

Jesus was presented as their model of obedience to God’s will with love and joy. Bishop Powers was realistic about the difficulties in fulfilling their promises and how easily they might become discouraged or disheartened. “If you rely on your own powers alone,” he said, “it will be impossible.” He advised them to realize God’s omnipotence and find the time needed for quiet prayer and deep relationship with God and his truths.

As the bishop recounted the various elements of the Ordination Rite, including their reception of the Book of the Gospels, he stated the words of the prayer he would offer, “Receive the Gospel of Christ, whose herald you have become. Believe what you read. Teach what you believe and practice what you teach.”

He then offered his personal prayer, that they open themselves to the full grace and gifts of the sacrament, to give themselves to the service of the Gospel.

“My sons, may the God who has begun this great work in you, bring it to completion. May you know the blessings of God every day of your lives, and may you truly be a blessing to those to whom you are sent,” he concluded.

Christine Newkirk, who coordinates the diaconate formation for those from the Diocese of Superior, commented, “I am excited for the parishes and people in the Diocese of Superior that these newly ordained deacons will serve in so many ways. They truly are all servant leaders at their core and are well-formed deacons. They are each also blessed with supportive and faith-filled wives, which will no doubt enhance their ministry as well. We are blessed to have so many active and retired deacons in our diocese and we continue to invited men to discern a calling to the permanent diaconate, especially in parishes/clusters who are not currently served by a permanent deacon.”

She concluded, “We are deeply grateful to the Diocese of La Crosse for the partnership in permanent diaconate formation.”