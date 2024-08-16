Rice Lake native Kenny Bednarek, whose mother is a member at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, won a silver medal in the men’s 200m at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Bednarek, who also won silver in Tokyo for the same event, placed seventh in the field of eight for the men’s 100m final in Paris and also ran in the men’s 4x100m relay.

Alicia Monson, a native of Amery, whose family attends St. Joseph’s Parish, was on track to compete in Paris after her first Olympics in Tokyo. The long-distance runner, who holds American records for both the women’s 5000m and 10,000m, had an injury in April that required surgery and ended her season.