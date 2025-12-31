Members of the Diocesan Chorale pose for a photograph after the 2025 Chrism Mass at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Superior. (Catholic Herald photo)

The Superior Diocesan Chorale, “with great liturgical musical excitement,” was organized in 1999 by then-Director of the Office of Worship Fr. Gabriel Baltes, OSB.

Current Office of Worship Director Paul Birch commented, “For over 25 years, this dedicated group of volunteer vocal musicians has graced hundreds of diocesan liturgies with beautiful and often complex choral compositions.

“Its members, who commit to rehearsing monthly, come from all corners of the diocese and travel many hours to be part of this very special music ministry.”

After starting small, the chorale quickly grew in preparation for the 2000 Millennial Mass. The group assists at any liturgy the bishop requests as well as episcopal, priestly and diaconal ordinations and other diocesan special celebrations.

They have also taken three European tours—in 2006 to Rome; in 2010 to Ireland; and to Austria, Czechia (Czech Republic) and Germany in 2016.

Birch said a special highlight is always the yearly fall Chorale retreat, often held at St. Anthony’s Retreat Center in Marathon City. During the weekend gathering, members prepare and rehearse music for the upcoming year’s musical selections and share prayer, fellowship and leisure time together.

Birch also mentioned the leadership of Chorale directors—LaMoine MacLaughlin, Kathy Turba, Sara Lyons and Gary Hecimovich— and dedication of accompanists Jean Connolly and Mary Ament.

“Throughout these past 25 years,” Birch added, “many lifelong friendships have been made between hundreds of members who have ministered in the Chorale. Hopefully these efforts have helped deepen the faith life of Catholics throughout he Diocese of Superior, and have been a witness to God’s love in Northern Wisconsin, as well as in a bit (of) Europe.”

He noted that every past member of the Chorale is also celebrated and appreciated for their service as the group commemorates their 25 years of existence.

He added that the Chorale is the “best bunch of folks, ever,” and said they are “a shining example of what the local church can do when it sees beyond parish divisions and tries its best to work together for the greater glory of God.”

The Diocesan Chorale has as part of its purpose to serve as a model for parish choirs, but also aims to cultivate proficiency within its members, “So that the musical treasures of our Christian heritage along with those of our present day may be joyfully proclaimed in our public worship,” Birch said.

Current Chorale director Gary Hecimovich commented, “It is both a privilege and honor to lead the Chorale as we enrich our liturgies at the Cathedral and throughout our vibrant diocese. Following the celebration of the 33 Days of Eucharistic Glory, it is clear that our Chorale members are profoundly focused on the Eucharist, reflecting this devotion in every song and prayer we offer.

“Each time we gather for Mass, I believe our faith strengthens, creating a powerful bond among us. This unwavering faith shines through as we life our voices in heartfelt prayer. I take immense pride in breathing life into our lyrics and celebrating the good news of the Gospel through music.”

He added that the talented musicians who take part “consistently share their deep beliefs through their art,” and expressed his hope “that the rich tradition and steadfast commitment of those who came before us, will shine through, allowing our faith to deepen as we continue our journey together.”

A former chorale director, Dr. Sara Lyons, who holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Church Music, shared her experience leading the choir in music ministry for the funeral of former Bishop Raphael Fliss collaborating with the Duluth Symphony Orchestra.

“For this occasion,” Lyons said, “it was certainly fitting to have singers from throughout the diocese lifting their voices in song.”

Lyons noted that she “inherited a wonderful community of singers” and how exciting it was to work with a group who was able to rise to the high standard and musical excellence. She said that, even more important than the music made, are the relationships formed. And how blessed the Diocese of Superior is to have this unique choral group.