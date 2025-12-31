Dec. 18, 2025

We, the bishops of Wisconsin, reaffirm the recent special message by the United States bishops regarding ongoing federal immigration enforcement. Immigration is a profoundly complex issue.

On the one hand, the Catholic Church naturally upholds a country’s right to maintain its borders and regulate its entry and citizenship processes. We saw the chaos that ensued when the previous administration was not vigilant in its regulation of the United States’ southern border.

On the other hand, the Catholic Church urges countries and peoples to compassionately assist our brothers and sisters who emigrate because of war, violence, poverty, and hunger. We can embrace these two principles in unity. There is no inherent contradiction in upholding human dignity, the common good, and the rule of law.

We must acknowledge that the recent federal immigration enforcement has achieved some beneficial outcomes—violent criminals and drug dealers have been deported, and child trafficking rings have been discovered and broken up. No one would disagree that these achievements are just and necessary. But even good goals must be achieved in a way that is just, prudent and proportionate.

We must also voice our strong concern regarding the indiscriminate nature of the current federal immigration enforcement. U.S. citizens are being racially profiled. Immigrants are vilified, denied pastoral care, detained in poor conditions, and parents and children are being separated. Immigrants who abided by all the rules of the legal immigration process have lost their legal status arbitrarily. We see this dynamic especially in the experience of those who sought and received political asylum in the United States.

We urge our national leaders to fix our profoundly broken immigration system. This needed legislation must be an urgent priority and would help resolve much of the current crisis. We also urge an equitable and humane enforcement of federal immigration laws and processes, respecting human dignity and the importance of compassion.

Most Rev. Jeffrey S. Grob, Archbishop of Milwaukee

Most Rev. Donald J. Hying, Bishop of Madison

Most Rev. David L. Ricken, Bishop of Green Bay

Most Rev. James P. Powers, Bishop of Superior

Most Rev. Gerard W. Battersby, Bishop of La Crosse

Most Rev. Jeffrey R. Haines, Auxiliary Bishop of Milwaukee

Most Rev. James T. Schuerman, Auxiliary Bishop of Milwaukee

Most Rev. Jerome E. Listecki, Archbishop Emeritus of Milwaukee

Most Rev. William P. Callahan, Bishop Emeritus of La Crosse