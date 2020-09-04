Diocesan priest to leave for Navy

Fr. Samuel Schneider is preparing for the start of his duties as military chaplain for the U.S. Navy.
Ordained in 2017, Fr. Schneider’s education was co-sponsored by the Archdiocese for the Military Services and the Diocese of Superior. He served three years in the diocese and will now begin his chaplaincy service.
He is unsure of how long his assignment as chaplain will last, but it is projected to be anywhere from six to 30 years.
When his time with the Navy is done, he will return to the diocese.
He announced that his last weekend serving the cluster parishes in Dobie, Haugen, Birchwood and Rice Lake would be Labor Day weekend. He will spend time with family and go on retreat before reporting to Newport, Rhode Island, for chaplaincy training.
Fr. Adam Laski, a son of Holy Trinity parish in Haugen, will replace Fr. Schneider as associate pastor of the cluster.
“He is a priest in love with Jesus Christ, who will serve you with zeal and love,” Fr. Schneider said in his farewell to parishioners.
In lieu of gifts, Fr. Schneider requested that donations be made to the Fr. Dennis Mullen Adoption Initiative fund, sponsored in partnership with the Rice Lake Knights of Columbus Council #2137.
“It is working to promote adoption and supporting those who are open to that gift of adoption,” he added.