Inaugural golf outing in Medford

On Sunday, Aug. 23, the parishes of Holy Rosary, Medford, and Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Whittlesey, hosted their inaugural golf outing at Tee Hi Golf course.
Eighty players entered and were divided into 20 four-person teams. Fr. Patrick McConnell, pastor of the cluster, blessed everyone’s favorite club and everyone in attendance. He played the third hole with every team throughout the day.
The Altar Boys, a team consisting of Dave Pepper, Bob Reisenberg, Greg Roraff and Tony Kleifgen, won the outing with a score of 24, seven under par. They had seven birdies and two pars.
The youngest golfer was William Dixon, 8, and the oldest golfer was Dennis Mertens, 87. Dixon won root beer, while Mertens won beer.
The day included contests on every hole; the contest for beating Fr. McConnell’s drive was held on the third hole.
“The weather was great except for a brief mid-afternoon shower,” said cluster development director Katie Zenner. “The event was a great day of fellowship, fun competition, lots of prizes and a good lunch.”
The event raised more than $2,200 to help sponsor youth events.