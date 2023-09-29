During the National Council of Catholic Women’s Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah, in late August, Jane Schiszik, of Medford, was installed at the new director for the Province of Milwaukee’s Council of Catholic Women.

Schiszik is the immediate past president of the Superior Diocesan Council of Catholic Women and was elected in February, by the members of the SDCCW Board, to serve as the incoming province director for 2023-25.

As director, Schiszik will represent all the Catholic women’s organizations in the Province of Milwaukee affiliated with the National Council of Catholic Women. Her role will include helping to develop their spiritual growth, promote their leadership potential, and encourage and motivate them to act upon current issues in the Church and society.

Schiszik will connect with many councils of Catholic women’s groups in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and in all the dioceses in Wisconsin – Green Bay, Madison, La Crosse and Superior. This connection means sharing information from NCCW, staying informed of all the projects, programs and works happening within the Councils of Catholic Women; and sharing that information with the NCCW.

Roles in which Schiszik has served over the last 40 years include president of the Council of Catholic Women on the parish, deanery, and diocesan levels as well as several commissions and committees. She has also served as secretary on the province board and on the National Council of Catholic Women’s Board. She continues to be an active member of the CCW of her home parish, Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in Medford.