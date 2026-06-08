After being called and presented, the candidates for ordination, Scott Pederson and Carl Oman, stand before Bishop James P. Powers for his election and the consent of the people. In the succeeding moment, the ordinands turn around to receive the applause and acclamation of their family, friends and other clergy. (Catholic Herald photo by Jenny Snarski)

Jenny Snarski

Catholic Herald Staff

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The Diocese of Superior celebrated the ordination to the transitional diaconate of seminarians Carl Oman and Scott Pederson on the Solemnity of Pentecost, the afternoon of Sunday, May 24, at the Cathedral of Christ the King.

Oman is a native son of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery, and Pederson is from St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Spooner.

After organ preludes, a schola of diocesan priests and seminarians chanted “Factus est repente” (“Suddenly a sound”) above the clergy, seminarians and servers congregated at the back of the Cathedral.

“As we celebrate the Lord sending the Holy Spirit down upon the world and the birthday of the church, we celebrate the birth-day of two new transitional deacons,” Bishop James P. Powers greeted worshippers.

Elements of the Mass denoting Pentecost included red vestments worn by the bishop and assisting deacons and the singing of the sequence, “Holy Spirit, Lord Divine.”

After Initial Deacon of the Word Michael Hess chanted the Gospel reading, the candidates were called by name. From their places in the pew next to their families, both men declared they were present and came before Bishop Powers.

Vocations Director Fr. David Neuschwander then testified to the men’s worthiness, and the bishop spoke the words of election: “Relying on the help of the Lord God and our Savior Jesus Christ, we choose these men, our brothers, for the Order of the Diaconate.”

The bishop began his homily, “Today is a special day of joy and blessing for the entire church and the Diocese of Superior, as we not only gather to celebrate … the receiving of the Holy Spirit, but to ordain our brothers Carl Oman and Scott Pederson to the Order of Deacon.”

He welcomed guest priests from St. Francis de Sales Seminary and the Dioceses of La Crosse, Green Bay and Albany and the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

Addressing all the faithful, Bishop Powers then extended his greetings to the elect’s families: “Thank you for helping to instill and nurture the gift of faith in Scott and Carl. Thank you for your willingness to share them with us, the faithful of this diocese and beyond.

“Without your support and encouragement, I doubt that any of us would be here today,” he commented, noting that lack of family support is one of the primary reasons men do not pursue discernment. “The call to ordained ministry in the church is so counter to what our culture calls us to. On our own, I don’t think any of us would be able to respond, ‘Here I am, Lord. Send me.’”

Then preaching on the “two profound mysteries” of the Feast of Pentecost and Carl and Scott’s ordination, he added his hope that in one year, he would be celebrating their ordination as priests.

“As tongues of fire descend again today on the church, calling these two sons for sacred service,” the bishop observed that the descent of the Holy Spirit on the disciples, behind locked doors, “isn’t just a dramatic event from 2,000 years ago. …the Spirit didn’t come for any private comfort or prestige, but for public service, public witness.”

He pointed out how, immediately after receiving the tongues of fire, they went out and preached, in words understand by those of different languages. “The Spirit always moves the church outward. The Spirit breaks down fears, it opens doors and sends disciples on mission, out into the world. That’s exactly what the ministry of a deacon is meant to embody.”

Directing himself to the two men, he told them they were not being ordained for themselves but “for the church, and thanks be to God … more specifically, for the church of the Diocese of Superior.”

“Christ the servant configures you to himself in a new and very real way,” he continued. “You are called to stand at the threshold of the church and the world—to proclaim the Gospel, to serve at the altar, to carry Christ’s love to those most in need.”

Reflecting on the second reading from St. Paul’s Letter (2 Corinthians 12:3-7, 12-13) he repeated, “The church is one body with many members, and no vocation exists as an island in and of itself … we are all ordered to the building up of the one Body of Christ.”

He spoke of the deacons as ministers of unity, reminding the church that the worship of God can never be separate from serving the people of God. Christ gifts his peace in John’s Gospel before he breathes on them with the Spirit, immediately calling them to mission and ministry.

“The commissioning of Jesus is at the heart of every ordination. The church doesn’t invent her own mission,” Bishop Powers affirmed. “She receives it from Christ.”

As Jesus was sent to preach, heal, forgive sins, gather the scattered and “to lay down his life in love, now he sends his ministers to continue his work … Carl and Scott, you will preach the Gospel, but the people will listen to the homily of your life more than any words you ever speak.”

“The world doesn’t need ministers seeking status, it needs servants filled the with the Holy Spirit,” he said.

The bishop advised them to remember that the Spirit’s coming doesn’t remove their human weaknesses; rather, he strengthened them in their unique personalities.

“Your ordination isn’t a declaration of your being perfect, but it is God’s promise to work in and through your human weaknesses if you humbly surrender them to him,” he added.

He reminded all the faithful of the joint sharing in Christ’s mission, the obligation to share God’s love and mercy throughout the world.

“In the gifts that we have been given to share, may we find peace and comfort knowing that we are never on our own in this mission, for our God is forever with us,” especially in the Eucharist. “May God, who has begun this good work in you, bring it to completion,” he concluded, with a blessing for today and forever.