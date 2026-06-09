Diocese of Superior seminarians and Vocations Team members attending the dinner included Fr. David Neuschwander, director of Vocations and Seminarians; diocesan seminarians Isaac Timmerman, Jesse Larson and James Nauertz; and Fr. Adam Laski. (Submitted photo)

Each year, the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary hosts the Bishops and Rector Dinner, an opportunity for donors, lay ministers and seminarians to gather at the Rochester International Center in Rochester, Minnesota, for an evening of faith, fellowship and philanthropy.

This year’s event was held April 17. Bishop James P. Powers, along with diocesan seminarians and members of the Diocese of Superior Vocations team, attended.

Monsignor James Shea, president of the University of Mary in Bismarck, was honored with the Immaculate Heart of Mary Award. The honor recognizes a bishop, priest, religious or layperson who has made significant contributions to the formation and discernment of young people, particularly in supporting diocesan seminarians as they pursue vocations to the priesthood.