The Diocese of Superior and the Diocese of La Crosse are collaborating for the first, and what they hope will be annual, Wisconsin Culture of Life Summit.

This event, held on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Regis High School in Eau Claire, came about as the pro-life movement’s advocacy at the state level has become more important than ever since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision from June.

The summit will include Mass, adoration, music ministry provided by SONAR worship group, as well as talks on humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, engaging with the teen mental health crisis and pro-life advocacy in the public high school setting.

Speakers will include the Diocese of Superior’s own Danielle Hendricks, Pat Millea and Valentyna Pavsyukova.

Hendricks, of Rice Lake, is CEO of the Rice Lake Pregnancy Help Center. A mother of four, Hendricks worked as a FOCUS missionary during college and has always had a heart for serving the church and young people.

The passionate and energetic Pat Millea holds a Master’s of Theology degree from the University of Notre Dame. He currently works in youth ministry in the Twin Cities as well as a travelling speaker and youth leader. The father of seven is married to Kenna Millea, a marriage and family therapist. As a couple, their work cross-references living faith and holistic wellness in a variety of settings.

Pavsyukova, a Ukrainian native, founded Chalice of Mercy in 2007 in Chippewa Falls. Her organization has provided medical assistance and childcare in Ukraine since its founding. When the military conflict in her home country erupted, Chalice of Mercy has tirelessly worked to gather and send needed medical supplies and support for refugees. Her personal testimony of faith and conversion to the Catholic Church is tied to Medford, where she moved after winning a green card lottery at the age of 18.

More information and registration are available online at catholicdos.org/culture-of-life-summit.