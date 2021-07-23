The Diocese of Superior has hired a new part-time employee for website content management.

Anne Tracy is a Superior native who currently lives and works in Minneapolis.

She grew up a member of the Cathedral of Christ the King, attended Cathedral School and graduated from Superior High School in 2012.

After graduation, she went to the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul and earned a degree in marketing management. After graduating, she worked for a corporate consulting firm, Perficient, and served as a digital marketing specialist.

In May 2020, she changed career paths and entered church ministry. She is the operations manager for the Center for Evangelization & Discipleship, which serves young adults and Catholic parishes in the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis.

Her hobbies include golfing, playing sand volleyball, hanging out with friends and spoiling her 3-month-old nephew.

Tracy will work 10-15 hours per week for the Diocese of Superior.