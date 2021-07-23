A celebration of life for Dcn. James Dennis, who died April 17, 2020, will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Cameron, on Saturday, July 31.

Visitation begins at 8 a.m., followed by a eulogy and funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Burial with full military honors will take place at St. Boniface Cemetery, in the Town of Chetek, after the Mass.

A full obituary was printed in the April 30, 2020, edition of the Catholic Herald. The celebration of Dcn. Dennis’ life was delayed due to the pandemic.