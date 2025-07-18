Emily Wald, second from left, coordinator of women’s discernment for the Diocese of Superior is pictured with other young women and religious including Sr. Miriam James Heidland, SOLT, and Fr. John Burns, priest of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. Sr. Miriam James and Fr. Burns have started “Friends of the Bridegroom,” a ministry for women religious. Visit renewreligious.org. (Diocese of Superior photo)

The Diocese of Superior is launching a new initiative for young adult women ages 18-40. On Saturday, July 19, there will be a morning of prayer, formation and hospitality at St. Joseph Church in Rice Lake beginning with Mass at 9 a.m. Religious sisters will join the event to lead participants into deeper relationship with God.

The opportunity brings young women together to spend time with religious sisters. This is not specifically for young women discerning a religious vocation, but for any young woman who wants to grow in her faith and appreciation of following God’s calls in daily life.

Bethany Brunches are organized by Emily Wald, coordinator of women’s discernment for the Diocese of Superior. Learn more about this ministry of the diocese at catholicdos.org/womens-discernment.

A second Bethany Brunch is scheduled for Nov. 8 at St. Patrick Church in Hudson. For more information and to register, please visit catholicdos.org/bethany-brunches within the “Vocations” resources for women’s discernment.