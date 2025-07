On Sunday, June 29, after 11 a.m. Mass, the Ss. Peter and Paul Men’s Lodge, Weyerhaeuser, invited parishioners of the Rusk County Catholic Community for a grilled chicken dinner commemorating patron saints Peter and Paul. Approximately 150 people attended the meal, which included a sendoff of Fr. Papi Reddy Yeruva, who is leaving for his new assignment with the Spooner cluster. (Submitted photo)