Haley Arndt, who grew up in Merrill, will be serving as a summer intern for the Diocese of Superior. She attended Totus Tuus as a child at St. Francis in Merrill and then served as a Totus Tuus missionary for the diocese for two summers in 2017 and 2018. She graduated from UW-Stevens Point in 2019 and served as a missionary with the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS) from 2019-21. Her dad, Dcn. Jim Arndt, is currently serving as the parish life coordinator at St. Francis, Merrill. Haley will be helping to run Totus Tuus and Extreme Faith Camp this summer and assisting in other projects at the Bishop Hammes Center. “We are thrilled to have her on board,” said Chris Hurtubise, director of the Office of Evangelization and Missionary Discipleship.