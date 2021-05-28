Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School has been collecting eyeglasses for the annual Feeding God’s Children Fundraiser hosted by the Catholic Order of Foresters. Students and community members have donated more than 200 pairs of glasses. This service project also marks the 100,000th Feeding God’s Children event that the Catholic Order of Foresters have sponsored nationwide. Our Lady of the Lake typically hosts an annual Feeding God’s Children event with the Catholic Order of Foresters, but for the 2020-2021 school year, they hosted two events. Students collected and delivered more than 2,000 pounds of books to Savers in Duluth. For each pound of books received, Savers donated money to help the Disabled Veterans of Minnesota. Lions and Foresters members holding glasses in the photo are (left to right) Tim Oksiuta, Patrica Eaton, Susan Robinson, Tom Pesik, Karen Kay and Karen Eaton. (Submitted photo)