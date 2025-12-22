Bishop James P. Powers addressed a large gathering at the St. Francis Solanus Parish hall on Dec. 2 to quell concerns about the parish and school closing. (Catholic Herald photo)

Bishop James P. Powers met with more than 100 people at the St. Francis Solanus Parish hall on Tuesday, Dec. 2, to address rumors about the church closing and the two School Sisters of St. Francis who govern the school being called home to Milwaukee.

He was accompanied by cluster pastor Fr. David Neuschwander; Larry French, director of Finance for the Diocese of Superior; and Dan Blank, director of Administrative Services.

Also in attendance were diocesan Superintendent of Schools Peggy Schoenfuss; St. Francis Reserve Principal Sr. Felissa Zander, SSSF; and Fr. Karun Madanu, who primarily serves the parishes of Reserve and New Post.

The meeting was attended by members of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe and parishioners of the Stone Lake, Hayward and Cable Catholic churches.

Of primary concern was the issue of whether or not the School Sisters of St. Francis, Sister Felissa and Sr. Maryrose Theobald, were being called back to their Motherhouse in Milwaukee. After a brief prayer, Bishop Powers spoke from a prepared statement:

“The School Sisters of St. Francis, stationed in Milwaukee, have decided not to call Sr. Felissa and Sr. Maryrose back to Milwaukee at this time.”

Attendees responded with applause.

The focus of the meeting would then be the financial status of St. Francis Solanus Mission Parish and School, he continued.

“There has never been nor will there ever be talk of closing this parish as long as I am bishop,” he emphasized, saying he didn’t know how the rumor got started, but he wanted to put it to rest.

The bishop acknowledged the Catholic presence in the area dating back to the 1700s, with the parish being established in 1885.

Another claim he addressed was that there had not been any financial concerns until Fr. Neuschwander arrived in the cluster which, in recent years, has grown to include churches in Hayward, Cable, Stone Lake, Reserve and New Post.

“I do not want to take away from any of the good things so many have achieved here or tarnish anyone’s reputation, but neither can I remain silent and let Fr. David take the blame for factors that were in play before he was even ordained a priest,” the bishop said.

Bishop Powers noted that, after the first pastor, Ojibwe Fr. Philip Gordon, the ministry and financial support for the parish and school was provided by the Franciscan fathers as a mission site from Ashland and Bayfield.

Once the Franciscans were no longer able to staff or support the parishes, Fr. Greg Hopefl was assigned and served until 2022.

The bishop said he and Fr. Hopefl had discussed the parish and school on numerous occasions, Fr. Hopefl expressing concern about the dwindling number of students and how long the school would be financially viable.

Fr. Hopefl recognized circumstances outside of the mission’s purview, with both Hayward and Lac Courte Oreilles opening middle schools around the year 2000, which immediately drew at least half of the school’s population.

The dwindling student body presented challenges for securing grants to maintain the tuition-free status. Bishop Powers appreciated supporters of the school, including the Sisters’ many benefactors and fundraisers. As outside support waned over time, an endowment fund was tapped to keep the school going.

Upon Fr. Hopefl’s retirement, and as the Diocese of Superior continues to rely more and more on international priests, the decision was made to join the two Hayward- and Reserve-area parishes into a cluster.

It was at that point that Fr. Neuschwander “found himself in the unwanted position of having to make an accounting of the funds available for the school,” the bishop said. He and Sr. Felissa needed to discuss it, as she was the only one with that knowledge.

Bishop Powers lastly clarified that the rumor that “Fr. David is taking Sister’s money” is not accurate; any funds she has are for direct support of the school.

He concluded his prepared comments, noting, “Nobody wants to close the school,” but added that it cannot continue without financial support – hence, the need for transparency regarding funds and budgeting plans moving forward.

Tribal members, including trustees for the New Post and Reserve parishes, expressed their desire for transparency in how monies their parishes are sending to the cluster office in Hayward are being spent.

They wondered why the cluster needed to hire employees when they ran most things with volunteers; they wanted to let the three parishes function as their own cluster and asked why the diocese couldn’t allow them to continue managing with their own working systems.

Bishop Powers expressed his hope that there was greater stability within the organization from diocesan oversight and structural policy. He clarified that he could not simply “give the cluster back,” because it wasn’t a promise he could make within the broader structure and ecclesial administration.

He expressed again his respect and appreciation for all that Sr. Maryrose and Sr. Felissa have done for the school and community and iterated his responsibility for the school as one of the 14 under diocesan jurisdiction. He also clarified the role of the School Sisters of St. Francis Order’s authority over their professed religious.

After a break for refreshments, Fr. David spoke and answered questions. Parishioners said they felt “orphaned” by his lack of direct presence in their school and church communities. An expense report was shared and generated more questions; attendees requested an independent audit of cluster finances.

Fr. Neuschwander, who also serves as Vocations Director for the Diocese of Superior, said financial figures indicate the school would run out of money in two years. He acknowledged fundraisers but was concerned by the use of large sums from savings to meet operating costs.

Blank congratulated those gathered for their dedication to carrying on the legacy of the Sisters. He encouraged a collaborative approach to facing the current challenges and preparing for a successful and fruitful future.

Fr. Karun’s work with the LCO band was praised, and there were requests for volunteers to offer their time and talent to work with the diocese on collaborative solutions.

At weekend Masses following the meeting, Fr. Neuschwander expressed his gratitude for the Sisters’ loving ministry at St. Francis Solanus. He added the responsibility he carries to look out for the school’s long-term viability and acknowledged the rumors that started to spread this fall, which resulted in the meeting.

Fr. Neuschwander observed the religious order’s responsibility to care for the health and well-being of their sisters.

Although a directive had come from the Motherhouse for the sisters to return to Milwaukee in early January, they released a statement acknowledging the “financial vitality of St. Francis Solanus School is not within the purview of the School Sisters of St. Francis” and said it was a matter diocesan and parish leadership needed to address, for which they assured their prayers as “your mission has been a part of our congregation’s mission for well over 100 years.”

Sr. Kathleen O’Brien, U.S. Provincial Coordinator for the order, added, “What is within the scope of our congregation’s ministry is the care and wellbeing of Sisters Maryrose and Felissa.” At 88 and almost 89, respectively, the sisters have given 58 and 65 years of service at the St. Francis Mission.

“In keeping with this Philosophy of Care, we will continue to work in partnership with Sr. Maryrose and Sr. Felissa to compassionately evaluate their health needs … It is our hope that they will be able to continue their teaching ministry at St. Francis Solanus through this 2025-2026 school year.”

In further comments, Blank said concerns of the parishes in New Post and Reserve, along with the independent audit request, would be discussed by diocesan leadership in the coming months. He expressed hope for renewed trust and collaboration and added that he appreciates the commitment of the tribal community and parishioners to the historic church and school.