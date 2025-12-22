Fr. Papi Reddy Yeruva, following Bishop James P. Powers’ initiative and invitation for the Diocese of Superior to participate in a 33-day Eucharistic Consecration, concluded the preparation period for the clustered parishes of St. Francis de Sales in Spooner, St. Joseph in Shell Lake and St. Catherine in Sarona with a Eucharistic Procession at St. Francis de Sales Church on Sunday, Nov. 23. After the procession those present were invited to come forward for a personal encounter with the Eucharistic Lord in the monstrance. Fellowship and a prepared meal followed. (Submitted photo)
One of Mrs. Chambers’ first grade students at St. Anne’s School in Somerset displays the Eucharist medal received by all the entire school at the conclusion of their Eucharistic Glory journey. Students and staff received the medals to remind them of their consecration to Jesus. (Submitted photo)