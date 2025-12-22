Fr. Papi Reddy Yeruva, following Bishop James P. Powers’ initiative and invitation for the Diocese of Superior to participate in a 33-day Eucharistic Consecration, concluded the preparation period for the clustered parishes of St. Francis de Sales in Spooner, St. Joseph in Shell Lake and St. Catherine in Sarona with a Eucharistic Procession at St. Francis de Sales Church on Sunday, Nov. 23. After the procession those present were invited to come forward for a personal encounter with the Eucharistic Lord in the monstrance. Fellowship and a prepared meal followed. (Submitted photo)