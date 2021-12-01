Rice Lake’s St. Joseph Catholic School, in collaboration with Optimum Therapies, launched a shoe drive in October to collect 500 pairs of new or gently used shoes. The beneficiary was Soles4Souls, a nonprofit that creates sustainable jobs through micro-enterprise programs and distributes shoes and clothing in Haiti, Honduras and other developing nations. Their goal was far exceeded – they collected 1,844 pairs of shoes in all. The eighth-graders promoted the drive and encouraged others to participate. (Submitted photo)